Free tickets to UNESCO ceremony honouring art of Xoe Thai

Due to the number of people interested in attending an event to celebrate UNESCO recognising the art of Thai ethnic group’s Xoe dance as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, free tickets are only available on request, the organising committee announced.



Vu Thi Hien Hanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, has confirmed that the ceremony will take place at the stadium of Nghia Lo town, Yen Bai province at 8pm on September 24 and tickets to the event are being distributed free of charge.



She also revealed that the celebration would feature the art programme 'Xoe Thai - the quintessence of the heritage region,' which will involve more than 3,000 artists, performers, and artisans using the entire stadium as a venue.



Due to the restricted capacity of the stadium, the organising committee has decided to offer limited free tickets instead of allowing access to everyone.



She added that this also guarantees compliance with security rules during the event by controlling access to the stadium.



In addition, the organiser has set up six more areas with LED screens in Nghia Lo Town, along with a team of authorities to assist locals and tourists through the event's activities.

Authorities in Nghia Lo town and neighbouring districts, such as Van Chan and Mu Cang Chai, have increased inspections of security systems, fire prevention, pandemic prevention, food hygiene, and guest accommodation safety.



In preparation for the high volume of visitors expected during this peak period, owners of restaurants, hotels, motels, and homestays have made the necessary repairs and upgrades to ensure the comfort and safety of their guests.



Tickets for the ceremony are available by contacting the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism at No 587 Yen Ninh street in Yen Bai city (Tel. 094-546-562) or the People's Committee of Nghia Lo town in Tan An ward, Nghia Lo town, Yen Bai province (Tel. 0917-333-162).

Xoe is a form of Vietnamese dancing with movements symbolising human activities in ritual, culture, life and work. It is performed at rituals, weddings, village festivals and community events.



It is practised in the villages of the Thai ethnic group, mainly in the four provinces of Yen Bai, Lai Chau, Son La and Dien Bien.



UNESCO recognised the art as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 15, 2021./.