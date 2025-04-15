Free medical checkups provided for border residents

Doctors conduct a preliminary health screening for a wheelchair-bound resident in Dong Dang town, Cao Loc district, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Military medical teams from Vietnam and China jointly conducted free health check-ups, consultations, and medicine distribution to 1,000 residents, mainly the elderly and policy beneficiaries, in Dong Dang town and Bao Lam commune, Cao Loc district, the northern border province of Lang Son.

Running from April 12-13, the activity forms part of the 9th Vietnam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange Programme, scheduled for April 16-17 in Vietnam’s Lang Son province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

La Diu Chan, a resident of Dong Dang town, said she had suffered from chronic eye and dental problems. Upon learning about the free medical services, she came for a check-up. Chan expressed her joy and gratitude, saying she feels the deep solidarity and friendly ties between the two nations and their people.

Colonel Dr. Luu Truong Thanh Hung, Deputy Director of the Military Institute of Traditional Medicine, noted that the institute had prepared modern medical equipment and sent highly qualified doctors to work alongside their Chinese peers. This enables local people to access advanced healthcare technologies.

This marks the first time the two sides have exchanged delegations for simultaneous medical activities in both countries. The Institute also dispatched a medical team to China to offer free check-ups to residents in the neighbouring border area.

Hung underscored the programme’s special significance for border communities, particularly the elderly, those living alone, and people facing hardship. It also demonstrates the friendship between Vietnam and China, as well as their military and military medical forces. The event provided an opportunity for the two sides to exchange expertise and foster future cooperation in medical treatment and healthcare./.