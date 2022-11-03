Making news
Free IVF treatment programme to help infertile couples in poverty
The 9th programme will provide free IVF treatment to 80 couples who are too poor to pay for it.
The application deadline is November 22.
The programme’s chosen couples will start treatment on December 5 at the IVF My Duc health facilities.
Couples can download registration forms and criteria for being chosen to get the free IVF treatment at https://bitly.go.vn/JPHyA.
More information about the programme is available on the IVF My Duc website and Facebook page.
The programme is an initiative by Professor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, former director of Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital in the city and the first doctor in Vietnam to offer fertility treatment in which embryos are introduced directly into the uterus, called in vitro fertilisation (IVF).
“The programme aims to help couples’ dream of being parents come true, especially those facing financial pressure,” she said.
In 2021, 40 out of 60 chosen couples became pregnant while the rest have returned to the IVF My Duc health facilities to continue the treatment and receive embryos.
So far nearly 400 infertile couples have benefited from the programme since its first launch in 2014./.