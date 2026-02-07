Free access to Yen Tu Relics and Landscape Complex through late 2028

A view of Yen Tu Relics and Landscape Complex. Photo: VNA

To express gratitude to the community and stimulate tourism following the official inscription of the Yen Tu Relics and Landscape Complex as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Council on February 5 passed a resolution granting free admission to the complex from 2026 through the end of 2028.



The move is seen as a meaningful gesture of appreciation by the northern province toward residents, monks, Buddhists and visitors whose contributions have played an important role in protecting, preserving and building the successful World Heritage dossier.



Beyond meeting public aspirations, free entry is expected to help promote the image of Yen Tu – regarded as the cradle of the Truc Lam Zen Buddhist sect and closely associated with the spiritual legacy of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong.



Statistics show that visitor numbers to Yen Tu have declined significantly in recent years, falling from more than one million in 2018 to around 567,000 in 2025. Against this backdrop, the zero-fee policy is expected to provide a strong boost to tourism, attract visitors back to the site, and create favourable conditions for planning, investment attraction and the development of diversified tourism products in surrounding areas.



The policy comes alongside apparatus restructuring in Quang Ninh province. Under Decision No. 4166/QD-UBND, the Management Board of Ha Long Bay – Yen Tu World Heritage has been established through the merger of previously separate management units. The new body will be responsible for fee collection and management of key heritage assets, including Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, and Yen Tu.



The adoption of the resolution carries not only economic significance but also profound political and social value, promoting Quang Ninh as “one destination with two world heritage sites.”



With free admission, Yen Tu is expected to remain a focal point of national pride and a living classroom for educating younger generations about tradition and history, in connection with nearby sites such as the Tran Dynasty relic site and the special national monument of Bach Dang, within an inter-provincial heritage network./.