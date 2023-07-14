France’s National Day celebrated in Hanoi

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and representatives of Vietnamese ministries and agencies attended the event.



In her remarks, Hang extended her congratulations to the French leaders and people on their National Day, and used the occasion to thank, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, the French Government for its donation of 5.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.



France is a leading important partner of Vietnam, she said, speaking highly of cooperation between the two sides, bilaterally, regionally and globally, particularly their dialogues and delegation exchanges from late 2021 to early 2023.



The official noted her belief that with the core values of the Vietnam-France relationship, and the resolve and efforts by leaders and people of the two countries, the bilateral strategic partnership will soon be enhanced in the time ahead, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is implemented effectively and the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is approved.



For his part, Warnery affirmed that France attaches importance to the bilateral strategic partnership, and stands ready to foster the relationship, making it more intensive and extensive.



Regarding the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic ties in 2023, the diplomat said it is a chance for the two countries to honour their friendship, with many high-level visits and meetings./.