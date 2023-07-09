France wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023

The French team won the championship at the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 after a spectacular performance on the Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 8 evening.



The Italian team came second while the Creative award went to the team from Poland and the Finnish team got the Audience award.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh,said that the DIFF 2023 took “The World Without Distance" as its theme to share a message of erasing geographical boundaries, and connecting countries and peoples with one another by promoting desires for peace, love, and hope for the best things.



Held from June 2 to July 8 at weekends, this year’s event featured teams from the UK, Poland, Canada, France, Finland, Australia, Italy, and Vietnam, which all have a long-standing tradition in the art of firework displays.



Da Nang is the only locality in Vietnam to have hosted a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008. It has been building a "Fireworks Festival City" reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia.



The DIFF has helped the city win recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination in 2016 and 2022 by the World Travel Awards./