Making news
France launches project to support Vietnam’s heritage conservation
The project receives a funding of 18 billion VND (784,300 USD) for activities during 2022-2024 from the French Government and partners such as museums, localities and universities.
Sophie Maysonnave, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Activities at the French embassy, said the project will be carried out in three regions of Vietnam: renovating the Tourist Centre of Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh, supporting for Environmental Education and Communication Centre in Cu Lao Cham Marine Protected Area in the central province of Quang Nam, and designing and implementing “Story Boxes” for museums in Ho Chi Minh City in the south.
The project’s activities include training courses for museum staffs, which will be taught by experts from France’s famous museums and universities.
Cooperation between the two countries’ museums will also be intensified through field trips to exchange experience in the European country.
French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery said this project opens up a new stage in a significant cooperation between the two countries, demonstrating both sides’ aspirations to boost ties in the field of natural and cultural heritage, especially in preservation activities.
Sharing France’s experience of managing heritage, the diplomat said that the quality and activities of heritage conservation and museums have made an important contribution to making France a leading tourist destination in the world and to the country’s economic growth.
Vietnam can take advantage of its culture and heritage to promote economic development, he added./.