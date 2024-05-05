FPT Software, VinFast honoured at “Jewels of Asia” Awards 2024

Leading IT services provider FPT Software and automotive manufacturer VinFast of Vietnam were honoured at the 14th Annual “Jewels of Asia” Awards Gala hosted by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) in Virginia state of the US on May 2.

The enterprises won the prize in the category of international businesses from Asia operating in the US, which was added to the awards for the first time.

Addressing the gala, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung emphasised that the annual awards by AACC not only honours achievements made by the Asian American business community but also underscores a broader commitment to international cooperation, integration, and mutual development.

The awards has honoured the role of entrepreneurs and efforts from various sectors, including science, technology, education, infrastructure, transport, and agriculture, which have contributed to economic growth and the enhancement of cultural and social relationships between countries, he added.

Becky Vo, Business Director of FPT Software in the US, said through this awards, FPT has the opportunity to connect with AACC member businesses, towards expanding its business in the US market.

Meanwhile, AACC President Cindy Shao stated that the annual awards originated from the idea of honouring those with innovative spirit and success in their business within the Asian American business community.

She joyfully announced that in June, she will lead a delegation of AACC members to Vietnam to participate in the Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024), and establish trade connections with several Vietnamese businesses.

According to Senator Mark R. Warner from Virginia state, this awards offers an opportunity to create connections and collaboration among Asian American businesses in the US, contributing to boosting economic development between Asian countries and the US.

AACC's initiative to connect cross-border businesses promises to open up new paths for cooperation and innovation, he added./.