Fourth Vietnamese powerlifter qualifies for Paris Paralympics
Powerlifter Phuong ended the Paralympic qualification in the world top eight of the women's U50kg category, according to the World Para Powerlifting's latest update.
It will be her second time in the Paralympics, following her debut at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
The SEA Games champion is the fourth powerlifter from Vietnam in Paris, along with former champion Le Van Cong and SEA Games winners Nguyen Binh An and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan.
Earlier, swimmers Le Tien Dat, Do Thanh Hai and Trinh Thi Bich Nhu and runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh secured their official spots, however, Nhu has recently asked to withdraw due to personal reasons.
The Paralympics programme includes 22 sports and 23 disciplines with 549 events taking place over 11 days from August 28 to September 8.
Around 4,400 athletes are expected to participate in the games which be held in 20 competition venues, including iconic sites such as the Grand Palais, the Champs de Mars, the Eiffel Tower, Roland-Garros and the Pont Alexandre III in Paris and its suburbs such as Clichy-sous-Bois, La Courneuve, Versailles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Vaires-sur-Marne./.