Fourth full-dress joint rehearsal held in preparation for National Day parade

The armoured force at the rehearsal. Photo: VNA

Officers and soldiers of the military and public security forces, along with modern weapons and equipment, took part in the fourth full-dress joint rehearsal in Hanoi on August 16 for the upcoming parade to be staged at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

The rehearsal, chaired by Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, included two parts: Party and State ceremonies, as well as the parade and march.

The parade and march featured nearly 16,000 officers and soldiers and various modern weapons and equipment, including many products researched and manufactured by Vietnam’s defence industry, such as missiles, infantry fighting vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and radar systems.

Giang stressed that since the parades for the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, preparations and determination of the participating forces have grown stronger and more resolute.