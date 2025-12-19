Fourth Dien Hong Awards honours 64 outstanding journalistic works

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (fourth, right) poses for a photo with VNA leaders and award-winning authors. (Photo: VNA)

Sixty-four exceptional works selected from over 3,500 entries were named for the prizes at the 4th Dien Hong Awards honouring journalistic works on the NA and People’s Councils, in Hanoi on December 18.

Six journalists and groups of authors from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won the awards, including a top prize.

The organising board presented five A prizes to authors and groups from the VNA; Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) Newspaper; Radio the Voice of Vietnam; and the Vietnam Television; and the Institute of Strategy and Policy of the Front, the NA’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, the Labour and Trade Union Magazine. and the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (fourth, left) and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (third, left) present the first prizes to the winners. (Photo: VNA)

The organisers also handed over Certificates of merit from the National Assembly Office to 15 outstanding press agencies, as well as the offices of the NA delegations and People’s Councils, in recognition of their active participation in the awards.

Launching the 5th awards, Standing NA Vice Chairman Do Van Chien, head of the steering committee for the awards, said that 2026 is of special significance when the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure will take place. It will also mark the first year for implementing the five-year plan in 2026 – 2030.

In this context, the 5th Dien Hong Awards holds great significance as it enables the press agencies and the public to further spotlight the activities of the NA and People’s Councils at all levels, contributing to help people-elected agencies operate more effectively and efficiently, thus strengthening the great national solidarity bloc, enhancing social consensus, and supporting the country’s rapid, sustainable development, he said.

The official stressed that for the 5th awards to succeed, entries should focus on key national and parliamentary tasks, covering widely and prominently the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for 2026–2031; and renewed mindset in lawmaking, oversight, and decision-making on major issues of the country.

Entries should provide in-depth analyses of strategic policies in laws and resolutions, enhance public scrutiny and feedback, promote legal compliance among organisations and individuals, and contribute to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the NA and People’s Councils at all levels, towards meeting the country’s development requirements in the era of the nation’s rise, he added./.