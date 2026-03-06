Four Vietnamese lenders rank among world’s top 100 strongest banking brands

Vietcombank has consistently been at the forefront of digital transformation. Photo: VNA

The report shows that the combined brand value of Vietnamese banks reached 14.7 billion USD in 2026, marking a 13% increase from 2025 and reflecting the sector’s continued expansion and strengthening position in global finance.

A total of 13 Vietnamese banks were included in this year’s Banking 500 ranking, with seven recording double-digit growth in brand value, signalling the robust development of the country’s financial ecosystem.

Among them, Vietcombank led the group, posting a Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 95.3/100 to rank third globally for brand strength while maintaining the highest AAA+ rating. Its brand value rose 7% to 2.5 billion USD, placing it 134th among the world’s most valuable banking brands.

Brand Finance attributed the bank’s performance to preferential credit programmes and competitive interest rate policies that have enhanced brand recognition and customer trust in the domestic market.

Three other Vietnamese lenders also made the top 100 strongest banking brands list: Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), Techcombank, and BIDV.

Meanwhile, VPBank recorded the fastest brand value growth among Vietnamese banks this year, surging 41% to 995 million USD. The increase lifted the bank 33 places to 227th globally in the ranking of the world’s most valuable banking brands. The growth was driven by its expansion into emerging sectors, stronger lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and a broader retail product portfolio.

According to Alex Haigh, Brand Finance’s Asia-Pacific managing director, the growing presence of Vietnamese banks in global rankings indicates that the country’s banking sector is not only expanding in scale but also strengthening its international brand credibility.

Other Vietnamese banks appearing in the Banking 500 2026 list include VietinBank (148th), Agribank (221st), ACB (283rd), HDBank (326th), Sacombank (336th), VIB (428th), TPBank (459th), and SHB (483rd).

The increase in both the number of Vietnamese banks and their brand values in this year’s ranking reflects improving competitiveness and deeper integration of Vietnam’s financial-banking sector into the global market./.