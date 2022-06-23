Making news
Four Vietnamese cities set to host 2022 Danish Film Weeks
The six movies to be screened during the festival are ‘The Good Traitor’, ‘The Purity of Vengeance', ‘That Time of Year’, ‘A Perfectly Normal Family’, ‘Daniel’, and ‘Land of Mine’.
These films have received a number of nominations and awards at renowned Danish and international film festivals, some of which have age restrictions.
They promise to give Vietnamese audiences a unique perspective on Danish society and life, with engaging and diverse stories.
Notable among these is 'The Good Traitor', which tackles the subject of a person's moral decision, whether to follow the great or opposite forces in order to protect his conscience.
'Daniel' describes the painful and perilous circumstances the protagonist's family must go through in order to rescue their son, who is held captive by ISIS in Syria.
All the movies will be shown in their original language and will feature English and Vietnamese subtitles.
In his remarks, Kim Højlund Christensen, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam stressed that after 51 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Denmark will increase collaboration in all spheres, including culture.
He stated: "I hope that Vietnamese audiences will love these films as much as I do."
Free tickets are available in Hue and Da Nang from June 22, as well as in Hanoi and HCM City from June 24. Viewers can visit the official Facebook page of the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam for more details on ticketing locations and showtimes.
Danish Film Weeks has become a popular cultural event among Vietnamese filmgoers during the last five years, helping to strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries./.