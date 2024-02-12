Four Vietnamese chicken dishes among Asia’s best

Lemongrass chicken is a popular dish in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: TasteAtlas)

Lemongrass chicken, chicken curry, shredded chicken salad, and boiled chicken were at the 34th, 40th, 59th, and 61st places, respectively, in the list.

Lemongrass chicken, a popular dish in the Mekong Delta, is made by marinating the meat in a mixture of lemongrass, chili, shallot, garlic, sugar, salt, oil, turmeric powder, and fish sauce.

The chicken is then stir-fried and simmered until tender, and usually served with hot rice or noodles.

Vietnamese chicken curry is an adaptation of the Indian variety, and the meat is cooked with potato, carrot, onion, garlic, coconut milk, chicken broth, and flavoring like lemongrass, fish sauce, bay leaf, and curry powder.

It is served with white rice or bread.

Shredded chicken salad is a blend of sweet, savory, crunchy and tangy ingredients like boiled chicken, carrot, onion, cilantro, mint, and, occasionally, cabbage.



The ingredients are mixed in a bowl and dressed with a mixture of lime juice, fish sauce, chili, garlic, and sugar. It is garnished with roasted peanuts and crispy fried shallot before serving.

Boiled chicken involves cooking a whole chicken with ginger, salt, scallion, and turmeric powder, giving it a golden appearance. After boiling, the chicken is cooled in ice water to halt the cooking process and prevent darkening.

The dish is often accompanied by a salt and lime dip and served with sticky rice.

The top five chicken dishes in Asia are Korean fried chicken, Indian butter chicken and tikka (boneless chicken roasted over charcoal in the traditional cylindrical clay oven), Indonesian ayam goreng (fried chicken seasoned with spices), and crispy fried chicken of Guangdong (China) which is a traditional dish of the Cantonese cuisine./.