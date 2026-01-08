Four national fairs planned for 2026 at VEC

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has put forward a proposal to Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, head of the Steering Committee for National Fairs, outlining preparations for the organisation of national fairs in 2026.

The Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Under the proposal, the ministry seeks Government approval to take charge of four major national fairs in 2026, including the second National Fair – Spring 2026; the third National Fair - an international specialised exhibition covering construction, building materials, transport, real estate, industrial machinery and equipment, and interior and exterior decoration; the fourth National Fair – Summer 2026; and the fifth National Fair – Autumn 2026.

All four events are expected to be held at the Kim Quy exhibition area of the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC), offering more than 100,000 sqm of indoor exhibition space across 10 halls, each spanning about 10,000 sqm, or roughly 3,000 standard booths, in addition to outdoor exhibition areas. Each fair will feature an international specialised exhibition area for business networking and transactions, alongside comprehensive display zones showcasing products from localities and various industries.

The second National Fair – Spring 2026, scheduled for February 4–8, will spotlight value chains in the textile and garment, leather and footwear, wood processing, and handicrafts sectors.

The third National Fair, planned for March, will focus on construction, building materials, transport, machinery and equipment, architecture, and interior and exterior decoration.

The fourth National Fair – Summer 2026, set for June, will centre on food and beverages, culinary services, and the food processing industry.

Meanwhile, the fifth National Fair – Autumn 2026, scheduled for October, will highlight manufacturing, mechanical and electrical engineering, electronics, semiconductors, supporting industries, digital technology, digital transformation and innovation, logistics, industrial infrastructure, and clean energy.

Each fair will include dedicated spaces for local trade promotion. The Spring, Summer and Autumn fairs will each feature a theme locality, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Da Nang, respectively, showcasing their distinctive strengths in line with the focus of each event.

According to the MoIT, the second National Fair – Spring 2026 will run for five days, from February 4 to 8, featuring 10 thematic zones under the theme “Connecting Prosperity – A Glorious Spring”./.