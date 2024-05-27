Four commended for saving lives in Hanoi deadly fire. (Photo: VNA)

The blaze broke out at a house in an alley on Trung Kinh Street in Trung Hoa ward, Cau Giay district, at around 0:46am on May 24, killing and injuring many people.In a letter of commendation to them, the PM said this is an extremely serious and heartbreaking incident, adding he was moved by the heroic acts by the men who got ladders and hammers to rescue the victims.They have set shining examples of the spirit of courage and demonstrated the tradition of compassion of the Vietnamese people, the leader said.He asked the Ministry of Public Security, the municipal People’s Committee and relevant agencies to offer rewards to them, while calling on citizens to raise awareness of fire prevention and control.The leader also urged coordination among sectors and administrations in seriously following relevant regulations, rolling out on a larger scale good fire prevention and control models, and putting forth incentives to encourage the public to join the efforts./.