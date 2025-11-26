Four bills on judicial affairs undergo voting at parliament

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang presents the draft revised Law on National Reserves at the NA's 10th session on November 17. Photo: VNA

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote on four draft laws regarding judicial affairs on November 26 morning, part of its ongoing 10th session.



The bills consist of the Law on Extradition, the Law on the Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences, the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters, and the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters.



After the voting, legislators will join in a plenary discussion on the draft revised Law on National Reserves, which is comprised of six chapters with 35 articles, down 31 from the current legislation.



The amendment aims to institutionalise the Party and State’s policies and directions; perfect the institutional framework on national reserves; enhance the decentralisation and delegation of power in building mechanisms, policies, and law; boost administrative procedure simplification, sci-tech application, innovation, and digital transformation in the field; and unlock and optimise every legal resource for national reserves.



In the afternoon, the NA is set to look into a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on International Agreements, and a draft NA resolution on some special mechanisms and policies for improving the efficiency of international integration./.