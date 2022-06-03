Making news
Former Google director becomes managing director Microsoft Vietnam
Tram will focus on helping businesses apply cloud technology and build resilience after the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to fostering innovation.
Tram said she is happy to join Microsoft - the first giant technology company that has placed its trust in Vietnam over the past more than 20 years ago. She expressed the joy to support customers, partners and people in the digital transformation that Vietnam is looking forwards to.
According to Microsoft, Tram has more than 20 years of experience in managing markets in Asia and Europe. She has held senior leadership positions in the fields of technology, telecommunications and media.
She used to be vice general director and CEO of FOX Networks Group, and held leadership positions at Vietnamobile, VSTV – the joint-venture between the national broadcaster Vietnam Television VTV and the French Pay TV group Canal Plus, fellow researcher and author of projects of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Tram has an MBA fromthe École Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciale (ESSEC Business School). She also graduated from Erasmus School of Economics of Erasmus University Rotterdam./.