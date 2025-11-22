Making news
Former French rugby star to play charity match in Vietnam
Former Vietnamese-French rugby player François Trinh-Duc, and other former French national team players, will join a charity rugby match in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22 to raise funds for disadvantaged children.
According sports newspaper L’Equipe, the match will take place at Phu Nhuan Stadium, featuring around 10 former French national team players, including Yann Delaigue, Sébastien Bruno, Olivier Brouzet, Cédric Desbrosse, and Lionel Faure.
The former French players will play a friendly match against the French Barbarians, which brings together local players and former professionals, including some former Japanese players. The event will be jointly organised by Rugby French Flair, known for its humanitarian work through rugby, and “Rugby Together.”
François Trinh-Duc founded the “Rugby Together” in 2019 after reconnecting with Vietnam - his grandfather’s homeland. His goal is to raise funds to support disadvantaged and orphaned children.
In an interview last June, he said around 50 children were being supported by “Rugby Together”, and this number was expected to quickly increase to 100 – 200.
Born on November 11, 1986, in Montpellier city, François Trinh-Duc played for the French national rugby team from 2008 to 2018, earning 66 caps. He competed in the Rugby World Cup and many Six Nations Championships, with his top achievement being the 2010 Grand Slam title./.