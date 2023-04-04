Making news
Former Chilean leader talks about gender equality with Vietnamese diplomats, students
The meeting, held by the Hanoi-based Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and UN Women Vietnam, was part of a working visit by Bachelet and a Chilean delegation on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (March 25, 1971 - 2023). It also saw the presence of President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga and Country Representative of UN Women Vietnam Elisa Fernandez.
Bachelet underlined the important role of gender equality in all political and social activities, noting that it is necessary to make a change to the conception of men’s and women’s roles and consider this as one of the important factors in improving women’s role in the society of a country and the international arena.
She also stressed the need to form a network connecting women leaders and cadres of organisations, agencies, and countries so as to strengthen mutual support and assistance.
She and other guests shared real stories and experiences in their political and social careers, inspiring the women working in the diplomatic sector along with students.
Appreciating Bachelet’s dedication to the progress of women worldwide, Acting Director of the Diplomatic Academy Pham Lan Dung and the UN official expressed their hope that she will continue to be an example and a source of inspiration for generations of women around the globe.
They added that they hope via similar activities, women’s role and position, women affairs, and gender equality will be further promoted./.