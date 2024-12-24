Forest worship ritual of the Thai recognised as national heritage

A ceremony to grant the national intangible cultural heritage recognition to the Xen Dong festival, known as the forest worship ritual, of the Thai in Nghia Lo town takes place in Lai Chau on December 21. (Photo: VNA)

The Xen Dong festival, known as the forest worship ritual, of the Thai in Nghia Lo town in the northern province of Yen Bai, has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage.

A ceremony to receive the honour was held by the People's Committee of Nghia Lo town on December 21, with the attendance of Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Cultural Heritage Nong Quoc Thanh and representatives of local authorities.

Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghia Lo town Luong Manh Ha emphasised that the recognition was a source of great pride not only for the Thai people of Nghia Lo but also for the ethnic groups of Yen Bai province.

Nghia Lo town, as the western gateway of Yen Bai province, is not only a land rich in revolutionary tradition, but also a place where diverse cultural features of ethnic groups converge. Among these, the Thai ethnic group constitutes the majority, with a long-standing cultural heritage that is deeply imbued with profound human values.

Nghia Lo currently has five historical sites recognised as national and provincial heritage sites. Notably, the town boasts three intangible cultural heritage elements, among which the art of Xoe Thai dance has been inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

On the 12th day of every lunar new year, the Thai people celebrate Xen Dong, known as the forest worship ritual, to honour their ancestors and seek blessings for the village to secure peace, prosperity and happiness.

This is not only a spiritual activity but also an opportunity for the community to interact, strengthen bonds and preserve and promote the precious traditional cultural identity of their ethnic group.

With its exceptional historical, cultural and artistic values, the Xen Dong Festival has been recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“The People's Committee of Nghia Lo town is committed to continuing practical activities to promote and practise the heritage. The town will enhance communication and promotion of the Xen Dong festival in connection with the development of community tourism, contributing to making Nghia Lo an attractive destination,” Ha said.

“The committee will continue to support and create conditions for the Thai community to pass on the knowledge about the traditional ritual. The role of the community in safeguarding and protecting the heritage will also be upheld, ensuring that this cultural beauty is passed down for generations to come.”

The Xen Dong festival consists of both ceremonial and festive parts. It features various forms of folk art performances such as Xoe dancing, Khap singing, bamboo dancing, instrumental performances and traditional folk games of the Thai community in the Muong Lo region of Nghia Lo town.

For the Thai people, preserving the sacred forests has long been a tradition. Protecting the trees is considered a duty and responsibility of everyone and over time, it has become a fundamental rule of their village.

So the festival holds significant spiritual value. It plays a positive role in forest conservation, protecting nature, regulating water sources and maintaining ecological balance, all aimed at fostering a green, harmonious and sustainable living environment./.