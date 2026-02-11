Forest databases for EUDR implementation to be completed in 2026

The forest database will be completed by the end of this year, adapting to the EU Deforestation Regulation. Photo: VNA

Localities nationwide are required to complete the development and publication of provincial-level forest boundary databases and maps as of December 31, 2020, by the end of this year, as part of Vietnam’s efforts to adapt to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The task is among key targets set out in an action plan on EUDR implementation in the forestry sector, recently issued by the Forestry and Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. Under the plan, provinces and cities must also identify and announce coffee, rubber and timber raw material production areas at risk of deforestation and forest degradation.

The action plan aims to assess impacts and risk levels and propose solutions for the timber and wood products sector to adapt to the EUDR. Another goal is to update and issue official EUDR compliance guidelines for the timber and wood products industry before December 31, 2025, in order to maintain export growth momentum of Vietnamese wooden furniture and wood products to the European market and contribute to the implementation of Prime Minister’s Decision No. 327/QD-TTg dated March 10, 2022.

At the same time, the plan focuses on developing and improving institutions and policies to promote sustainable production and trade of agricultural and forestry products that do not cause deforestation or forest degradation. It seeks to strengthen traceability of agro-forestry products, support low-emission, circular and green economic development, and enhance adaptation to climate change.

Along with communication and awareness-raising activities, the Forestry and Forest Protection Department will continue to improve the legal framework related to EUDR implementation. A set of indicators and forest monitoring guidelines meeting EUDR requirements will be developed, enabling sectors to compare, verify and demonstrate that agricultural and forestry production and trade activities in Vietnam are deforestation-free.

The department will also build and operate an integrated technology platform linking EUDR traceability requirements with data on planting area codes and sustainable forest management certification. Information technology will be applied to strengthen traceability control and geographical indication of agro-forestry products.

In addition, technical handbooks will be developed to support information lookup, traceability and geographical indication of forest products, serving as a basis for controlling the production and processing of timber and wood products that do not cause deforestation or forest degradation. Annual forest status databases and maps will be compiled to provide evidence for verifying EUDR compliance.

Management agencies will focus on issuing official guidance on EUDR compliance for the timber and wood products sector and supporting forest owners, enterprises and supply chain actors in collecting information and fulfilling accountability requirements. EUDR implementation capacity will be assessed in association with improving the effectiveness of the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (VPA/FLEGT), the Vietnam Timber Legality Assurance System, and timber import-export management.

Training courses will be organised, along with guidance documents, for central and local agencies, associations, enterprises, forest owners, farmers, and assessment and certification organisations. Vietnam will also step up cooperation with the EU and its member states, the EU’s Joint Research Centre, and regional partners to harmonise data, exchange experience and mobilise technical assistance during the EUDR implementation process./.