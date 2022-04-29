Making news
Foreigners can use e-visas to enter, exit Vietnam via Van Don airport
The move is in line with a decision signed recently by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, announcing the list of international border gates accepting foreign entries and exits on e-visas.
Previously, eight eligible airports were allowed to apply e-visas, namely Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi; Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City; Cam Ranh International Airport in south central Khanh Hoa province; Da Nang International Airport in central Da Nang city; Cat Bi International Airport in northern Hai Phong city; Can Tho International Airport in Can Tho city; Phu Quoc International Airport in southern Kien Giang province; and Phu Bai International Airport in central Thua Thien-Hue province.
All of them are State-run airports, under the management and operation of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, while the Van Don International Airport is the first privately built and operated international airport in the country. It was constructed by real estate developer Sun Group.
Vietnam has completely reopened inbound and outbound tourism from March 15 with pre-pandemic visa policy reinstated and visitors required only to have negative COVID-19 tests prior to departure./.