Foreign NGOs’ relations with Vietnamese partners continue to be enhanced: official

Relations of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with Vietnamese agencies and partners have continued to be enhanced while the effectiveness of their programmes and projects improved, an official has said.

Nguyen Ngoc Hung, head of the People’s Aid Coordinating Committee (PACCOM) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFPO), made the remark while addressing a meeting to share information with foreign NGOs in Hanoi on October 18. The annual event was held by the Committee for Foreign NGO Affairs (COMINGO).

He noted foreign NGO affairs have been maintained and recorded many encouraging results in 2022.

As many as 436 foreign NGOs from 29 countries and territories have frequent activities in Vietnam at present. In the first half of 2022, they supported Vietnam with 108.5 million USD, equivalent to the same period last year. Their programmes and projects focus on social issues, healthcare, socio-economic development, and education - training, Hung added.

Representatives of foreign NGOs highly valued the role of COMINGO, especially VUFO as its standing body, which has assisted and given guidance to their organisations.

They said they hope that with the Government’s recently released Decree 58/2022/ND-CP, which replaces Decree 12/2012/ND-CP, on the registration and management of activities of foreign NGOs in Vietnam, local authorities will take measures for reducing the time needed to handle relevant administrative procedures.

Concluding the meeting, Phan Anh Son, Vice President and Secretary General of VUFO and Vice Chairman of COMINGO, said the committee and other agencies will continue making reforms to effectively assist foreign NGOs.

He also asked the NGOs to keep sharing information with VUFO and adhere to Vietnam’s regulations.

After the meeting in Hanoi, COMINGO will hold another for the southern region in Ho Chi Minh City on October 21./