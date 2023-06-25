Foreign Ministry gets plan ready for citizen protection in Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnamese Embassy and representative missions in Russia to get plans ready for protecting Vietnamese citizens in Rostov-on-Don and some areas in southern Russia where the security and order situation has shown complicated developments.



The ministry recommended overseas Vietnamese residing in southern localities and Moscow to follow the laws and instructions of local authorities. They are advised to stay indoors and refrain from joining activities with large number of people or making long trips within the territory of Russia.



The OVs should also have evacuation plans in case necessary, and keep regular contact with Vietnamese associations and Vietnamese representative agencies in Russia for urgent support when in need, the ministry said.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia also urged Vietnamese expats in Russia not go to Rostov, Voronezh and other provinces along the western and southwestern borders of Russia if not really necessary.



They are also advised not to approach military areas, petroleum depots and other places where access is restricted; not comment and share on relevant issues on mobile phones and social networks.



For guidance and support in case of emergency or incidents of security and order, citizens can immediately contact the embassy via the hotline +79166821617 or the call the Citizen Protection Hotline in Vietnam: +84 9 81 84 84 84./.