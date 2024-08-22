Foreign minister urges OVs to make more contributions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (8th from right) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (8th from left), Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, witness the signing of 10 Memoranda of Understanding and cooperation agreements within the framework of the conference and the forum. (Photo: VNA)



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on August 21 lauded contributions made by overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to the country, and highlighted policies for them, an integral part of the nation.

Speaking at a gala dinner for more than 400 Vietnamese expats who returned home to attend the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese and the 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts, Son expressed his delight at the growing OV community that has been appreciated by local authorities for their good characteristics and contributions to host societies.

The minister affirmed that the Party and the State, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, always take care of the community, citing the issuance of policies for them, along with a range of programmes and activities that bring them back to their roots.

Son also commended the performance of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which hosted the gala dinner, saying it has served as a bridge between Vietnamese abroad and their homeland, contributing to strengthening the great national solidarity bloc.

The minister noted his hope that OVs will make more contributions to host countries as well as national construction and defence at home, maintain their solidarity, and preserve traditional traits and the Vietnamese language.

On this occasion, Son and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, chairwoman of the committee, witnessed the signing of 10 Memoranda of Understanding and cooperation agreements within the framework of the conference and the forum./.