Foreign media runs stories on election of To Lam as Party General Secretary

Foreign media has highlighted the election of Politburo member and State President To Lam as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 13th Central Committee.



On August 3, many online publications of major newspapers of Laos reported news of congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



The online version of Pasaxon newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), ran an article entitled "General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee sends a congratulatory letter to the Central Committee of the CPV”.



The article published the full message of congratulations from LPRP Central Committee's General Secretary and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to Party General Secretary and State President Lam.

Meanwhile, the online publication of the Lao National Radio also ran the full text of the congratulatory letter to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and an article entitled "Comrade To Lam elected as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam".



The article quoted General Secretary and State President Lam's inaugural speech as stating that he will inherit and uphold the revolutionary achievements by late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and previous generations of leaders. He vowed to maintain solidarity and unity and, together with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, resolutely lead and direct the entire Party, people and army to accomplish the goals and tasks set forth by the 13th National Party Congress, successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress, and steadfastly advance the nation's development in the new period.



At the same time, the online publication of the magazine of the People's Public Security of Laos also aired LPRP Central Committee's General Secretary and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith's congratulatory letter to Party General Secretary and State President Lam.



Also on August 3, mainstream media agencies of China, including the Xinhua News Agency, China Central Television, and People's Daily, also gave much space on news about the CPV's 13th Central Committee's meeting the same day, during which the committee elected State President To Lam as the new General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee with an absolute votes of 100%. General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, it noted.



Chinese media also quoted the statement of General Secretary and President To Lam, which affirmed his determination to inherit and promote the revolutionary achievements, and his commitment that he, along with the Party Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Politburo and the Secretariat, will lead the entire Party, people, and army to achieve the goals and tasks set by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, and successfully organise the 14th National Congress of the Party.



Additionally, foreign news agencies and media also highlighted the statement of the Vietnamese leader at the press conference after the 13th Party Central Committee’s meeting held earlier the same day, especially the strong implementation of efforts to prevent corruption and negative phenomena.



In its article, Nikkei Asia said Party General Secretary and President To Lam is expected to inherit the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena initiated by the CPV in recent years, as well as maintain Vietnam’s balanced foreign policy.



Many news agencies and newspapers such as AFP of France, TASS of Russia, Bangkok Post of Thailand, and The Straits Times of Singapore also highlighted the new General Secretary’s statement at the press conference about the push to eradicate corruption and other negative phenomena, regardless of who is involved.



The articles quoted the Vietnamese top leader's statement, saying that the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena over the recent past has created a consensus, support, and trust of the people, officials, and party members towards the Party, as well as high regard from the international community.