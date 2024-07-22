Foreign leaders send sympathies to Vietnam over passing of Party General Secretary

Heads of state and government, and leaders of parliaments and political parties of countries; and leaders of international organisations have sent their sympathies to Vietnam over the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Specifically, the CPV Central Committee, State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the Vietnamese people and the Party leader’s family have received condolences from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam; President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong; King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn; Chairman of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP), Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene; King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Vice President of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello; King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeenko; Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; President of Tanzania, Chairperson of Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Samia Suhulu Hassan; President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye; ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn; ruling parties, Communist parties around the world, and partner parties.

In his message, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam said that he always keeps the image of the Party General Secretary as a warm and steadfast friend with good memories in his discussions with the General Secretary, especially the meeting on the occasion of the two countries upgrading their relations to Comprehensive Partnership during his visit to Vietnam in 2019. The Sultan affirmed the important contributions of the late General Secretary to strengthening relations between the two countries as well as his devotion to Vietnam's socio-economic development is a lasting legacy.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed their admiration for Trong’s important contributions over decades to the Party and the nation, especially the 13 years as Party General Secretary that have contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic growth, improving people's lives. The Singaporean leaders said that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s absolute priority to Party building and anti-corruption not only creates his leadership style, but also gives important directions for the reform as well as the strengthening of the Party and the State of Vietnam. The Singaporean leaders affirmed that the General Secretary is a close friend of Singapore who made many important contributions and created a premise for establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries in 2013, and deepening the bilateral relations, towards upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn praised the prestige of the General Secretary, the leader who has won the trust of the Vietnamese people and international respect, as well as his role in national construction, renewal, development and stability.

In his letter, Chairman of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene wrote that the MPP always remembers the contributions of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in developing relations and strengthening the friendship and comradeship between the two peoples and two Parties.

In his message, King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland hoped that the Vietnamese people will be strong and steadfast in the difficult time. The King recalled his impressions and memories with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during his visit to the UK in 2013, and expressed his appreciation for the General Secretary's devotion to the Vietnamese people as well as his leadership role in promoting Vietnam's close relations with other countries through the bamboo diplomacy policy.

President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro affirmed that General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is a great friend of Venezuela, a tireless soldier fighting for the nation, an intellectual torch for Vietnam's great changes. President Maduro expressed the solidarity with the Vietnamese people and affirmed the two couuntries' people will always stay united and cooperate.

Vice President of the PSUV Diosdado Cabello sent a message of condolences to the CPV Central Committee and people fo Vietnam.

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud cabled condolences to President To Lam.

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko extended condolences to President To Lam.

Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeenko also sent condolences to the leader of the National Assembly and people of Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, Head of "White Russia" Party of Belarus Oleg Romanov sent letters of condolences to the CPV Central Committee and the family of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent a letter of condolences to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to President To Lam.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn also sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

President of Tanzania, Chairperson of ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Samia Suhulu Hassan; President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye, Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel also extended condolences messages.

Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) Dmitry Medvedev sent a letter of condolences to President To Lam. Head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Genadi Ziuganov cabled condolence to the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam. Chairman of the Socialist Political Party "A Just Russia - Patriots - For the Truth" Sergey Mironov sent a letter of condolences to Luong Cuong, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India Doraisamy Raja sent a letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) sent a letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee. General Secretary of All India Forward Bloc D. Devarajan sent a letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Shii Kazuo wrote an article to express his deep condolences to the CPV, people of Vietnam and the family of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Head of the International Relations Department of the Communist Party of Spain Manu Pineda sent a letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee. Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Communist Party of Nationalities of Spain Victor Lucas sent a letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Ireland James Corcoran sent a telegram of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

The Communist Party of South Africa issued a statement of condolences on the passing of the General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Brazil sent a telegram of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland Massimiliano Ay extended letters of condolences to the CPV Central Committee, the Government and people of Vietnam.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Uruguay sent condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

The Political Committee, Communist Party of Bolivia sent a message of condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru Domingo Cabrera Toro, Head of the Department of International Relations of the Workers' Party of Belgium Bert De Belder sent their messages and letters of condolences to Le Hoai Trung, Head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations./.