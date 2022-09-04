Foreign leaders send greetings to Vietnam on National Day

On the occasion of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2), leaders of foreign parties, countries and international organisations have sent their messages and letters of congratulations to the Southeast Asian nation’s leaders.



In his letter sent to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Diosdado Cabello Rondón, First-Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, affirmed that the sound leadership of the CPV and late President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings have helped Vietnam grow further and increase its reputation in the international arena. He also reasserted the determination to continue strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two parties, governments and people.



In his greetings sent to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres appreciated Vietnam's role in and contributions to joint efforts in dealing with global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, poverty reduction and inequality, towards the Sustainable Development Goals. He showed his belief that Vietnam will continue to join hands with the UN to overcome challenges to build a better, fairer and more peaceful world.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also received a message of greetings from Japanese Emperor Naruhito.



President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol affirmed to work with Vietnam to bring bilateral relations a new height when cabling a message of greetings to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



British Queen Elizabeth II also extended her best wishes to the Vietnamese people, believing that with efforts and determination to overcome the pandemic, both countries can expect a brighter future.



In their greetings sent to their Vietnamese counterpart, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier affirmed the time-honoured friendship between the two countries as well as their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 and in post-pandemic recovery and develop process, while Italian President Sergio Mattarella confirmed Vietnam is Italy’s leading partner, believing that the two nations will seize opportunities, expand cooperation to effectively deal with global challenges and contribute more to the world’s peace and security.



The state leader of Vietnam also received congratulations from Governor-General of Australia David Hurley, King of Spain Felipe VI, Governor-General of Canada Mary May Simon, King of the Netherlands Willem – Alexander, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis.

Speaker of the Senate George Furey and speaker of the House of Commons of Canada Anthony Rota also cabled messages of greetings to Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.



In his message sent to his Vietnamese counterpart, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed support for a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam.



On this occasion, top leaders of Bangladesh, Mongolia, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Cyprus, and Sri Lanka also extended greetings to their Vietnamese counterparts.



Secretary General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) sent a letter of congratulations to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a press release congratulating Vietnam on its National Day.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkhiin Battsetseg, Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sri Lankan FM M.U.M Ali Sabry also extended greetings to their Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son./.