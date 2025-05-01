Foreign leaders send congratulations on Vietnam’s 50th reunification anniversary

World leaders have flooded Vietnam with congratulatory messages as the country is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).



The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Government, the National Assembly, and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction offered congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Government, the National Assembly, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.



The messages affirmed that the great 1975 spring victory, with its peak being the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, came to complete triumph on April 30, 1975, standing as a significant event etched in the world's history and a brilliant historical landmark of the CPV. They stated that this victory was not only the one for the Vietnamese military and people but also the common triumph of the special Vietnam – Laos combatant alliance as well as the peoples of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.



The Lao leaders expressed their admiration for Vietnam's enormous and historic achievements over the recent past, which have contributed to elevating the country's position in the region and the world. They said they believe that that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will continue to obtain even greater achievements, successfully implement the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and organise a successful 14th National Party Congress.



The Lao Party, State, and people always take pride in the special and faithful solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, which has been increasingly developed, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples, they wrote, conveying profound gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for significant, valuable, effective, and timely assistance throughout history.



On the occasion, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone extended congratulations to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Additionally, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and acting head of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong also sent congratulatory messages to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.



President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam. Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Khuon Sudary extended their his congratulations to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, respectively. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn also sent a congratulatory message to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



In their letters, the senior Cambodian leaders wrote: "The victory of April 30, 1975, marks a proud chapter in history, a testament to the spirit of patriotism, unity, indomitable will, courage, and sacrifice of the Party, army, and people of Vietnam in the just cause of national liberation and reunification."



They expressed their admiration for the remarkable achievements in national development that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam have attained over the past 50 years, and said they firmly believe that Vietnam will continue to gain new successes and steadily advance towards the goal of industrialisation and modernisation by 2030.



The leaders affirmed that Cambodia–Vietnam relations are bound by a strong traditional friendship and close cooperation across all areas, marked by mutual support and solidarity between the two countries' Parties, States, and people. They reaffirmed their commitment to further promoting, preserving, and advancing this fine cooperative relationship to a new height, in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability."



The Communist Party of India cabled a congratulatory letter to the CPV Central Committee. On this occasion, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar sent congratulations to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, expressing her appreciation for the friendship and close neighbourliness between the two countries. She affirmed her determination to cooperate with Vietnam to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a new height.



On this occasion, Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa extended congratulations to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



The Sri Lankan People's Liberation Front also congratulated the CPV Central Committee while President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh Shah Alam sent a congratulatory letter to Party General Secretary To Lam. Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova and Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko sent congratulations to NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man; while Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan cabled a congratulatory message to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son./.