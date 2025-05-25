Foreign leaders pay tribute to former State President Tran Duc Luong in Hanoi

Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou writes in the condolence book for former State President Tran Duc Luong. Photo: VNA

International delegations have come to the National Funeral Hall at No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi to pay their respects to former State President Tran Duc Luong, who passed away on May 20.



A Lao delegation was led by Vice President Pany Yathotou on May 24, who wrote in the condolence book that “Comrade Tran Duc Luong was an outstanding leader and a shining example of unwavering loyalty of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam. He was also a close friend and comrade of our Party, State, and people.”

Pany Yathotou praised the former State President for his significant contributions to strengthening and nurturing the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States over the years.



“His passing is a great loss to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, as well as to the Party, State, and people of Laos,” she said.



Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM), and Chairwoman of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Association, also wrote that the CPP extends its deepest condolences over the passing of former State President Tran Duc Luong.



On May 24, more than 60 ambassadors and chargés d’affaires from foreign embassies in Vietnam gathered at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi to pay tribute to former State President Tran Duc Luong.



On its official Facebook page, the US Embassy in Vietnam said: “The US Mission in Vietnam extends its deepest condolences on the passing of Tran Duc Luong, former President of Vietnam.”



“Tran Duc Luong played a significant role in advancing US-Vietnam relations and reconciliation. He welcomed the first visit by a US President to Vietnam following the normalisation of diplomatic ties, a historic milestone that opened the door to greater cooperation and mutual understanding between our two nations.



During his tenure, Vietnam continued strong reforms that helped build significant economic growth and development for the country. We offer our sympathies to Tran Duc Luong’s family and to the people of Vietnam.”



The Australian and French embassies in Vietnam also extended condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people on their Facebook pages.



A state funeral for former Politburo member and former State President Tran Duc Luong was held at the National Funeral Hall on May 24 morning with the national mourning etiquette.



The memorial service for comrade Tran Duc Luong was solemnly held at 7:00 am on May 25 at the National Funeral Hall.



The burial ceremony will take place at 3:00 pm the same day in his hometown in Pho Khanh commune, Duc Pho township, the central province of Quang Ngai./.