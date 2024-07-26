Foreign leaders pay last respects to Vietnamese Party chief

High-ranking delegations from Laos, China, Cambodia, Russia, Cuba paid their last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25, expressing their grief for the death of the Vietnamese Party leader.

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith writes in the condolence book (Photo: VNA)

In the condolence book, Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith noted the profound sadness at the death of General Secretary Trong. He wrote that the Lao Party, State, and people will always remember the General Secretary’s great merit and invaluable contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam. "We lost a respectable comrade, a close and great friend," he wrote, affirming that the Vietnamese Party leader's reputation and legacy will forever live on.

Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning, leading the Chinese delegation to the respect paying ceremony, expressed deep sorrow at the passing of the General Secretary, calling him a great friend of the Chinese people.

The Chinese delegation is led by Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning (Photo: VNA)

Extending condolences to leaders and members of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote that the CPP has lost a comrade and a visionary leader who strongly supported and developed the bilateral long-standing friendship and cooperation in all aspects between Vietnam and Cambodia in the spirit of friendship between the CPP and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

CPP President and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen offers incense to the late Party leader (Photo: VNA)

Petr Olegovich Tolstoy, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, wrote in the condolence book that the Russian people will remember and highly value the General Secretary’s significant contributions to establishing and advancing the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership built on traditional friendship, trust and mutual support.

A Russian delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Petr Olegovich Tolstoy pays respect to the Vietnamese leader (Photo: VNA)



"We will forever remember the excellent leader," he wrote.

President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez offered the deepest condolences at the death of General Secretary Trong, who is a close and loyal friend of Cuba. He said the rich theoretical knowledge and extensive revolutionary experience of him are significant to the cause of socialism building in Vietnam and a source of reference for the international communist movement. Trong's research in Marxist-Leninist theory, Ho Chi Minh Thought and Vietnam's Doi Moi has strategic significance, he wrote.

The Cuban delegation is led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party leader's successful visits to Cuba are evidence of the excellent relations between the two countries and the will to continue consolidating and expanding the relations, Hernandez wrote. He recalled his meeting with General Secretary Trong in September 2023, saying that he will forever remember that meeting, as he is the last Cuban leader to have had the chance to exchange views with him, a close friend of Cuba.

In the afternoon on July 25, many ambassadors, representatives of various countries and international organisations in Vietnam came to pay their respects and express profound sorrow at the passing of the Vietnamese leader.

As part of the State funeral for the Party leader, the respect-paying ceremony is held at the National Funeral Hall from 7am to 10pm on July 25, and 7am to 1pm on July 26.

The memorial service is scheduled for 1pm on July 26 at the National Funeral Hall, followed by the burial ceremony at 3pm at Mai Dich Cemetery in the capital city./.