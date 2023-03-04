Foreign leaders offer congratulations to new President of Vietnam

Leaders of Russia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, Italy, Mongolia, and the UAE have sent congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.

In his congratulatory message, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the two countries’ relations are based on the traditional friendship and mutual respect.

He expressed his belief that as the President of Vietnam, Thuong will help further solidify the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, thus meeting the fundamental interests of the two nations and contributing to regional security and stability.

Extending her congratulations, Indian President Droupadi Murmu said the solidarity and close-knit friendship between her country and Vietnam have been nurtured since the time of late President Ho Chi Minh, and bilateral relations have continued to be reinforced and developed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

She wished to work with President Thuong to further promote bilateral ties on the basis of the Joint Vision Statement on Peace, Prosperity, and People adopted in 2020.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the DPRK’s State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un emphasised that Thuong’s election as President of Vietnam reflects the Communist Party of Vietnam and the entire Vietnamese people’s high trust in the newly elected leader.

The traditional friendship between the two Parties and States will keep growing more strongly in the coming time, he affirmed, wishing Thuong many significant achievements in the new position.

Offering congratulations, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship in 2023, and that over the last 50 years, they have jointly surmounted numerous difficulties and challenges and built close cooperation in all fields, from politics, economy, diplomacy, security to culture and people-to-people exchange.

He voiced his belief that serving as President of Vietnam, Thuong, a close and important friend of Japan, will help further intensify bilateral relations. Kishida also noted he hopes to work with the newly elected leader to elevate their countries’ ties to a new level.

For his part, Italian President Sergio Mattarella hailed the bilateral friendship and cooperation amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, adding that he believes Italy and Vietnam will seize opportunities to further strengthen their strategic partnership and cooperation in the time ahead.

On this occasion, President Thuong also received congratulations from President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of the UAE Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum./.