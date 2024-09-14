Foreign leaders extend sympathies to Vietnam over typhoon-caused damage

Soldiers search for missing people after a landslide in Nu village, Phuc Khanh commune, Bao Yên district in the northern province of Lao Cai after the Typhoon Yagi. (Photo: VNA)

Leaders of some countries and international organisations have extended sympathies to leaders of the Party, State and people of Vietnam after learning about serious damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in northern localities.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed his deep sympathy and sent sincere regards to the people in typhoon-hit areas. He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Party and Government of Vietnam, the affected people will definitely overcome the natural disaster and soon restore normal daily life and production activities.

The Cambodian People's Party Central Committee hopes that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will soon surmount the painful losses as well as every difficulty to stabilise their lives.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sent his deep condolences to the Party, State and people of Vietnam, affirming the solidarity between the two countries along with Cuba's readiness to support Vietnam in this difficult time.

Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev extended condolences to the families and relatives of those who died due to the typhoon and wished other victims will soon recover.

President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea, offered sympathies to the people of Vietnam. He wished the country to soon overcome the storm's consequences and quickly bring life back to normal.

In his message, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio offered encouragement to storm victims, and said he hopes the affected localities will soon weather difficulties and restore production. He emphasised that the Japanese Government always accompanies and is ready to support Vietnam to tackle the typhoon’s aftermath.

President of France Emmanuel Macron expressed his country’s solidarity with Vietnam in the face of the devastation triggered by Typhoon Yagi, stating that France is ready to provide assistance.

Meanwhile, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of Palestine and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Mahmoud Abbas, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) also sent letters and telegrams of sympathies and condolences.

On this occasion, the foreign ministers of China, Cuba, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Hungary sent sympathies to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son./.