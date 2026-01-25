Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Photo: VNA

Leaders of many countries, including Cuba, Russia, Japan, Mongolia, Belarus, and Nicaragua, have sent congratulations to General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam on his re-election.



Wishing the Vietnamese leader more successes in the position and achievement of the goals set at the 14th National Party Congress, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez lauded the historic attainments Vietnam has gained over 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and expressed his belief that under the General Secretary’s clear-sighted leadership, the Party and people of Vietnam will continue advancing firmly on the path towards socialism and usher in a new phase of more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable development.



The Cuban leader appreciated General Secretary To Lam’s valuable contribution to the enhancement of the two Parties’ cooperation, helping reinforce the foundation for the Cuba – Vietnam friendship in all aspects.



He reaffirmed the Communist Party of Cuba’s priority to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the CPV.



For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the election result reflects the General Secretary's political prestige and serves as a profound recognition of his contributions to the formulation and implementation of Vietnam’s strategic policies to drive fast socio-economic development while safeguarding the country's interests on the global stage.



He noted that Russia highly values the General Secretary’s personal contributions to the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, stressing the two leaders’ commitment to further advancing all-round cooperation for the benefit of both peoples, as well as for stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.



In his congratulatory letter, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev underscored that CPV members’ high level of confidence placed in General Secretary To Lam serves as a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to Vietnam’s prosperity and its enhanced international stature.



Dmitry Medvedev noted that he believes the CPV leader’s extensive political experience will continue to effectively drive Vietnam’s socio-economic development.



He also affirmed the United Russia party’s consistent support for further expanding dialogue with the CPV on all issues of mutual concern, as well as for effective cooperation at important multilateral forums.



Party General Secretary To Lam delivers the closing remarks at the 14th National Party Congress on January 23, 2026. Photo: VNA

President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae offered congratulations to the 14th National Congress of the CPV on its success and to General Secretary To Lam on his re-election.



She expressed her confidence that the CPV, under its new leadership, will exert an exceptional leading role in forging a new era of development to not only benefit Vietnam but also contribute to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, along with the development, cooperation, and prosperity of the international community.



Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh affirmed his readiness to work closely with General Secretary To Lam to advance the two countries’ Comprehensive Partnership in a substantive and profound manner across all fields, aligning with the shared aspirations and interests of both peoples.



He voiced firm belief that under the wise leadership, strategic vision, and political mettle of General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will continue to grow into a powerful country, maintaining its pioneering role in the region and further elevating its position in the international arena.



Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasised that the unanimous re-election of To Lam as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee testifies to his significant achievements. He noted this result demonstrates the Vietnamese Party and people’s profound confidence in the nation's future socio-economic development under the General Secretary’s leadership.



President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his belief that the landmark decisions made at the 14th National Congress will drive Vietnam’s continuous development and further promote its role and prestige in addressing global issues.



Meanwhile, Sergey Syrankov, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus, stated that members of the Communist Party of Belarus will continue to support the CPV’s initiatives in the international communist movement, as well as its efforts to transform Vietnam into an advanced nation with the highest standards of living for its people.



On behalf of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, the Government, and the people of Nicaragua, President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Co-President Rosario Murillo extended their heartfelt congratulations to General Secretary To Lam on his re-election, and to the CPV members, particularly the newly elected members of the Politburo and the Secretariat.



The Nicaraguan leaders expressed their firm confidence in the CPV’s leadership in steering the country toward continued peace, prosperity, and progress. They also underlined their commitment to reinforcing the solidarity, friendship, and traditional cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples./.