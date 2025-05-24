Foreign leaders extend condolences over former State President’s passing

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith pays tribute to former State President Tran Duc Luong at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos. Photo: VNA

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba and Russia have sent messages and letters of condolences to Vietnam, following the death of former Politburo member and former State President Tran Duc Luong on May 20.

In their message of condolences, the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction expressed their profound sorrow and regret, describing comrade Tran Duc Luong as a distinguished statesman and a pillar of the Vietnamese Party and State, who consistently embodied the spirit of sacrifice and set an exemplary standard as a Party member. They noted his lifelong dedication to the revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese Party, the nation, and the people, and commended his unwavering commitment to the defence and prosperous development of Vietnam.

His passing is not only a profound loss to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, but also to their Lao counterparts, who have lost a beloved friend and comrade, they said, recalling that comrade Tran Duc Luong had always shown deep care and wholehearted support for the cause of national protection and development in Laos, making significant and meaningful contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam.

In his condolence message, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping extended profound condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State, people, and the deceased's family.

He praised Luong as an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese Party and State who played a pivotal role in the country’s renewal and development. As a longtime close friend of the Chinese people, he tirelessly promoted the relationship between the two Parties and nations.

Xi expressed confidence that under the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by General Secretary To Lam, the Vietnamese Party, State, and people will transform their grief into strength and continue achieving new milestones in the cause of socialism building.

In their letters of condolences sent to Vietnam’s top leaders, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, Senate President Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and National Assembly President Khuon Sudary paid tribute to former State President Tran Duc Luong, describing him as an exceptional and dedicated leader who devoted his whole career to peace, independence, social progress and national modernisation for the well-being of the Vietnamese people. They also praised him as a long-standing, sincere friend of Cambodia and a key figure in building and developing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and their people.

The Cambodian King and leaders extended their deepest condolences to General Secretary To Lam, senior leaders of the State, Government, National Assembly and people of Vietnam as well as the bereaved over the great loss.

In the messages, Cuban leaders conveyed their condolences to the Party, Government and people of Vietnam over the death of former State President Tran Duc Luong.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba, mourned the loss of comrade Tran Duc Luong who had helped deepen the profound bonds between Cuba and Vietnam.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz affirmed that Cuba would always cherish comrade Tran Duc Luong’s contributions to the bilateral friendship, while President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo offered heartfelt condolences to Luong’s family, friends and the Vietnamese people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a message of condolences to Vietnamese leaders, describing the late President as a great friend of Russia and highlighting his important role in advancing bilateral relations. Notably, Luong co-signed the Joint Statement on the Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia in 2001.

From Laos, Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Bounleua Phandanouvong, acting head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son./.