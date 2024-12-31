Foreign fishermen in distress saved off Ba Ria – Vung Tau’s coast

Coast guard vessel 8005. (Photo: Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command)

The Vietnam Coast Guard Region 3 Command said on December 31 that it successfully rescued five foreign fishermen in distress around 60 nautical miles to the southeast of Con Dao island, the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

The undertaking was carried out under challenging weather conditions with strong waves and winds.

According to initial reports, a fishing vessel, captained by Lai Kin Wah, a Chinese national, sank at 6:00 am on December 30. The five crew members abandoned the ship and were found clutching life buoys.

Coast guard vessel 8005, which was returning from India, diverted its course after receiving the distress information. The rescue team then brought all the sailors aboard at 5:30 pm the same day and gave them immediate medical attention, clothes, and provisions.

The fishermen are now in stable health conditions.

In the south central province of Binh Dinh, the local steering board for disaster prevention and control reported two fishing vessels experiencing technical difficulties at sea over the past two days.

BD 97972 TS fishing boat, with five crew members on board, suffered engine failure approximately 219 nautical miles to the east of the neighbouring province of Quang Ngai. It is currently using its auxiliary engine while waiting for spare parts to repair the damage. All fishermen were reported to be in stable health conditions.

Another vessel, BD 91356 TS, carrying seven fishermen, also faced engine problems near Con Co island but has since resumed operations./.