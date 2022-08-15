Foreign experts learn from Vietnam’s biphasic in vitro maturation technology

A group of four Australian doctors and experts visited My Duc Hospital in Phu Nhuan district, Ho Chi Minh City, to learn from the Vietnamese side’s experience in biphasic in vitro maturation (CAPA-IVM) from August 13-14.



The Australian delegation was headed by Prof. William Ledger, head of the Discipline of Obstetrics & Gynaecology in the School of Women's & Children's Health and head of the Fertility and Research Centre at the University of New South Wales.



The doctors and experts are scheduled to conduct the first cases of CAPA-IVM, in which Vietnam is taking the lead worldwide, in Australia in September.



The Vietnamese research group, led by Associate Prof. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Ho Manh Tuong, General Secretary of the HCM City Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Association (HOSREM) and head of the HOPE Research Centre at My Duc Hospital, has 12 articles on IVM, especially CAPA-IVM, published internationally.



IVM is a technique to obtain oocytes that are developed in vitro prior to fertilisation with sperm in a laboratory with an embryo transferred back into a patient's uterus with the aim of an ongoing pregnancy and live birth.



CAPA-IVM is a relatively new protocol using an advanced culture medium that improves the in vitro development of immature oocytes potentially resulting in a higher number of quality embryos per patient.