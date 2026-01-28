Foreign diplomatic missions, international organisations briefed on 14th National Party Congress’s outcomes

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations on outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA





Co-chairing the meeting to brief the foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations on the Congress’s outcomes, Trung thanked international friends and partners for their participation and interest in the event.



He said the Congress elected a 14th-tenure Party Central Committee comprising 200 members - 180 official and 20 alternate members. The committee also elected a 19-member Politburo.



Regarding Congress documents, the minister said they were drafted in a special context, as the country has undergone 40 years of renewal and is moving toward major milestones marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party and the 100th anniversary of the nation.



He also briefed the participants on the overall objectives set out by the Congress, as well as the new and breakthrough points of the documents.



Regarding foreign policy, Trung said the Congress reaffirmed Vietnam’s steadfast pursuit of the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, along with proactive, active, comprehensive, deep and effective international integration.



Vietnam values the support and cooperation of international friends and will remain an active and responsible member of the international community, he stressed.



At the event, many ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions shared views and assessments of Vietnam’s recent development achievements, and extended their best wishes and expectations for the country’s future development direction.



Singaporean Ambassador Rajpal Singh said he was impressed by Party General Secretary To Lam’s remarks on the development vision to 2045, viewing them as an opportunity for Singaporean businesses to expand cooperation with Vietnam in pursuit of ambitious goals. He noted that Vietnam’s foreign policy would continue to play a crucial role, especially amid the many difficulties and challenges in the current context.



United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

She affirmed the UN’s readiness to cooperate with Vietnam in shaping the future and jointly addressing non-traditional security challenges, welcomed Vietnam’s foreign policy, and praised its strong political commitment to translating policies and Congress documents into practice.



The UN supports Vietnam’s goals of promoting innovation, developing science and technology, accelerating digital and green transitions, and continuing to advance and safeguard human rights, and stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to realise these objectives, she said.



Swiss Ambassador Thomas Gass congratulated Vietnam on the success of the Congress and expressed his desire to continue close cooperation with the country in the time ahead. He commended Vietnam’s commitments to peace and its increasingly active role in the international community.



Belarusian Ambassador Uladzimir Baravikou described the 14th National Congress as a historic event for Vietnam, saying it set the direction for the successful implementation of socio-economic development goals in the time ahead while advancing Vietnam’s international integration. He noted his belief that Vietnam would succeed with the support of its partners and long-standing friends.



Bangladeshi Ambassador Md Lutfor Rahman and Timor-Leste’s Ambassador João Pereira also congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the Congress, and praised the achievements the country has made under the leadership of the CPV. Both expressed their desire to further strengthen relations with Vietnam.



Concluding the meeting, Trung underscored that Vietnam’s achievements to date have been made possible in part by the valuable support and cooperation of international friends. He said Vietnam hopes to continue receiving such support in the time ahead for the shared goals of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world, and for the prosperity and well-being of the people./.