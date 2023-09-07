Foreign ambassadors believe in Vietnam’s development prospect

Some foreign ambassadors have expressed their belief that Vietnam will succeed in realising its 2045 vision of becoming a high-income country and contributing more to regional and global stability and development.

Congratulating the State and people of Vietnam on the 78th National Day (September 2), Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi perceived that Vietnam’s enormous achievements in economic development over the past decades will promote its development momentum towards the realisation of the high-income country target by 2045.



Indonesia also shares a common vision with Vietnam as it is exerting efforts to reach its goals by the centenary of its Independence Day in 2045, he noted.



With similarities in their visions, the 10-year strategic partnership and their membership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the two countries should keep stepping up cooperation and mutual support in the settlement of regional challenges and at international forums, he went on.



The ambassador voiced his belief that the close and long-standing relations between Indonesia and Vietnam, founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Soekarno, will remain trustworthy and sustainable when both sides enhance their partnership and pursue common interests to bring about peace, stability, and prosperity to people of the two countries and the region at large.



This year, Vietnam and Australia celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski affirmed that Vietnam is a highly important economic partner of his country.



Vietnam is currently the 15th most populous country in the world and the fastest growing economy in Asia, he said, noting that all countries are paying special attention to the Southeast Asian nation.



Meanwhile, economic ties between the two countries are growing rapidly, with Australia turning into the seventh largest trading partner of Vietnam in recent years, according to Goledzinowski.



For his part, Dutch Ambassador Kees van Baar said among European countries, the Netherlands is the second largest trading partner and the biggest investor of Vietnam, and that there remains much potential for bilateral economic partnerships, including Vietnam’s exports to and imports from the EU.



The EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has made Vietnam’s investment climate more attractive to foreign enterprises. Not many countries or regions have had such an agreement. This is one of the benefits generated by the EVFTA, the diplomat opined.



He affirmed that the Netherlands will always stand side by side with Vietnam and help the latter establish its brand in export markets and remain a trustworthy partner of the EU in the coming time./.