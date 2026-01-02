Forces mobilised to rebuild homes for flood-hit residents ahead of Tet

Military soldiers rebuild homes damaged by natural disasters in Tay Tra commune, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

The “Quang Trung Campaign” is being fast-tracked to rebuild homes damaged by natural disasters in central localities, and the drive is entering its final phase in the mountainous commune of Tay Tra in Quang Ngai province.

Military and public security forces are working around the clock to complete construction before the Lunar New Year (Tet), which falls on middle February 2026.

Tay Tra is one of the province’s most disadvantaged areas. Torrential rains and flooding in November severely damaged around 20 houses, including six that were completely destroyed after landslides swept through residential areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huu Hoang, Deputy Political Commissar of the Defence Command for Zone 1 – Son Tinh, said that immediately after receiving orders from the provincial Military Command, 15 officers and soldiers were dispatched to Tay Tra. From field surveys to resettlement site selection, all procedures were carried out swiftly, true to the campaign’s “rapid-response” spirit. On December 19, construction of the six new houses began simultaneously, drawing widespread support from local residents and authorities.

Despite difficult living and working conditions, military and police forces have remained fully committed. They coordinated closely, divided into multiple construction teams, and worked with discipline to ensure both progress and quality. Soldiers often continued working late into the evening, adhering to the motto “work finished, not time finished”.

Soldier Nguyen Thai Bao of the Mobile Police Regiment of the South-Central Region recalled sudden downpours that soaked workers to the bone and the biting cold of the highlands.

“But none of that stopped us,” he said. “We stood side by side, carrying bricks, mixing concrete, and building solid walls with our own hands.”

Major Le Van Thinh, a logistics officer with the Defence Command for Zone 1 – Son Tinh, shared that participating in the campaign was a source of pride. “As a serviceman, I feel it is my responsibility to stay on site no matter how the hardship is,” he said.

Local residents have expressed deep gratitude. Ho Thi Huong from Tra Nga hamlet could hardly hide her emotion as she watched her new home take shape.

“We are thankful to the Party and the Government for their timely support,” she said. “My family is counting the days until we can move in and welcome Tet in a safe, stable home.”

The traumatic memory of the landslide that destroyed her old house in November, she added, is gradually fading.

Similarly, Ho Van Xoay, 50, in Tra Nga was moved to tears as the roof of his 52-square-metre house was installed. Scheduled to receive the house on January 5, 2026, he said the support had turned an impossible dream into reality after months of staying with relatives.

Truong Cong Lam, Chairman of the Tay Tra communal People’s Committee, noted the campaign demonstrates the determination of the entire political system to ensure that no one is left behind. Over the past 10 days, around 30 officers and soldiers have worked intensively, helping the project reach about 40% completion.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huu Hoang noted that as of December 30, more than 400 officers and soldiers had been deployed across Quang Ngai and Dak Lak provinces under the campaign, resulting in the construction of 45 new houses and the repair of 13 others in Quang Ngai alone.

Final steps are being taken to hand over the remaining houses by January 20, ensuring that all residents have proper houses to enjoyr a merry Tet./.