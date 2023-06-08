Football: Vietnam readies for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup finals

After successfully organising the first qualifying round of the AFC U20 Women's Championship in March 2023, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) continued to become host of the second round with Viet Tri stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho chosen as the venue for the matches.

Director of the Centre for Management and Exploitation of the Phu Tho Sports Complex Nguyen Van Ha said that in order to well prepare for the final round of the tournament which will be held in Uzbekistan in 2024, preparations have been carefully arranged.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Dac Thuy said that the office has coordinated with the VFF to regularly check and evaluate the conditions of facilities and accommodations for officials, delegates, AFC members, and teams./.