Football tournament marks Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year

The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, and the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports and the Association of Private Education on August 19 co-organised a friendship football tournament to welcome the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



The six participating teams were divided into three pairs that received enthusiastic cheers of hundreds of spectators.



Lao Minister of Education and Sports Phouth Simmalavong viewed the tournament as a meaningful event to mark the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung lauded pragmatic activities held by the Lao side to celebrate the Solidarity and Friendship Year, and noted his hope that the event will contribute to enhancing the relationship between the two countries.



Within the framework of the tournament, there were art performances featuring the land and people of Vietnam and Laos, as well as their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation./.