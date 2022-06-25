Making news
Food festival attract visitors’ attention
Hundreds of famous artisans and chefs from 19 provinces and cities across the country are taking part in the event, which is being organised by Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) in collaboration with the provincial Department of Tourism and Hue Festival Centre.
According to VCCA vice chairman Le Tan, the event features hundreds of famous specialties from the country’s three regions.
“The festival is expected to provide a cultural and culinary space which help the public and visitors understand more about Vietnamese cuisine in general and Hue cuisine in particular, contributing to building the ‘Hue-Culinary Capital’ brand”, Tan said.
Truong Huyen, a visitor from Hanoi, said the festival was professionally organised and the atmosphere seemed to be revived after the pandemic.
We’ve enjoyed the culinary culture of Hue in particular and Vietnam in general, she said, adding that the city is an attractive destination for tourists from all over the world.
Culinary artist Ho Dac Thieu Anh said the festival will remind the younger generations of preserving and promoting the culinary quintessence of our country. She also said that cuisine is very important because it is the easiest way to develop tourism.
Hue Festival 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 25-30 with eight major programmes and many sidelines events.
The highlight of the festival is an art programme to open the festival at Ngo Mon Square on June 25.
The opening ceremony is intended to introduce the cultural values and identy of the ancient capital, which is striving to grow further, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh.
The provincial Department of Tourism said about 200,000 tourists are expected to visit the festival./.