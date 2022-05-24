Making news
Food bank opens warehouse in Mekong Delta
It will be used to store food for donating to disadvantaged people in Ben Tre and neighbouring provinces.
Speaking at the inauguration of the facility on May 21, Nguyen Van Trieu, president of the Association for Supporting Poor Patients in Ben Tre, said the warehouse would help meet the increased demand for food as more and more people are unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nguyen Thi Be, a lottery ticket seller in Ben Tre town’s Ward 6, said she could save money by getting fresh food from the warehouse. Her income has dropped sharply in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, she added.
Nguyen Hoang Truc Linh, chief operating officer of Food Bank Vietnam, said it is the second such warehouse to be set up in Vietnam, and has helped increase the distribution of food to poor, homeless, disadvantaged elderly, unemployed, and other vulnerable people in the delta.
The food collected from food organisations, and corporations, supermarkets, restaurants, and farmers will be stored in the warehouse for distribution to those in need, she said.
The first warehouse was opened in HCM City last January.
Founded in 2016, Food Bank helps not only relieve hunger but also reduce food waste./.