Making news
Flight paths to be adjusted to avoid China’s military drill areas: CAAV
CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang told Vietnam News Agency on August 3 that after China had announced military drills in some areas near Taiwan (China) from August 4 noon through August 7, the CAAV held a meeting with airlines to carry out detour plans to ensure safety.
He said China’s exercises near Taiwan will affect the flights from Vietnam to the US, Taiwan, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Therefore, to ensure safety, carriers will adjust their flight paths in which planes will not fly across or near, or have their reserve airports near the exercise areas.
The adjustment may lead to longer flight distance and time, as well as more expenses due to high fuel prices, Thang noted.
If airlines encounter difficulties when changing flight paths to other countries’ airspaces, the CAAV will help them seek permission, the official went on.
According to the CAAV, nearly 60 flights will be affected, including 36 of Vietnam Airlines, 22 of Vietjet Air, and some of Bamboo Airways./.