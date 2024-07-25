Making news
Flag hoisted half-mast in national mourning for Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong
Crowds of people gathered at the site to witness the ceremony, many broke out into tears.
During the mourning, flags will be hoisted half-mast at the public offices throughout the country and at the Vietnamese representative offices abroad, and public entertainment and recreation activities halted.
According to the Mourning Board, many offices, organisations, and private households have been doing so even before the start of the national mourning.
The respect-paying ceremony for the deceased will start at the National Mourning Hall in Hanoi from 7am of July 25, the memorial service from 1pm of July 26 at the same place, and the burial service at 3mp of July 26 at Hanoi’s Mai Dich Cemetery./.