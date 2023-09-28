Five northern buffed-cheeked gibbons released into Ta Dung national park

The Ta Dung National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong, in collaboration with the Binh Duong Forest Ranger Department and the Wildlife At Risk (WAR) organisation, released five northern buffed-cheeked gibbons (scientifically known as Nomascus annamensis) back into their natural habitat on September 27.



Among them, one was voluntarily handed over by a local resident while the other four were seized by the department in cases related to illegal wildlife captivity and transportation. All of them were in good health, with a total weight of over 20 kg, and were deemed fit for the release.



Nomascus annamensis is listed as an endangered species in the Government’s Decree 84/2021/ND-CP on amending and supplementing a number of articles in Decree 06/2019/ND-CP on management of rare and threatened wild fauna and flora and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).



The Ta Dung National Park covers a total natural area of nearly 21,000 ha and is designated as a special-use forest.



At present, it is home to over 1,400 plant species, with 89 endangered ones, 59 of which are listed in the Vietnam Red Data Book. It also hosts around 650 animal species, including 70 rare and endangered species, with 61 of them in the Vietnam Red Data Book./.