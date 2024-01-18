The amended Land Law, freshly passed at the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 5th extraordinary session, introduces numerous new elements, focusing on five groups of issues, a legislator said at a January 18 press conference on outcomes of the session.



In his response to queries regarding the revised law, Phan Duc Hieu, permanent member of the NA Economic Committee, elaborated that the first group include provisions aimed at better protecting the legal rights and interests of land users, such as the expansion of land-use rights for Vietnamese citizens, including those residing abroad, and land policies for ethnic minorities.



The second group involves facilitating people and businesses' access to land, like those specifying land recovery for socio-economic infrastructure development as well as production and business activities. This means land is taken back only when absolutely necessary. Additionally, it expands regulations related to land-use agreement mechanisms, land-use purpose changes for existing land users, land fund expansion, and land funds for small- and medium-sized enterprises, among others.



The third group focuses on enhancing the efficiency of land use, while the fourth deals with land finance, and the last is about improving the effectiveness and efficiency of state management, including various reformative provisions to streamline administrative procedures and providing convenience for citizens.



As heard at the press conference, chaired by NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, the extraordinary session completed its entire agenda after 3.5 days of work. Adopted at the event were the amended Land Law, amended Law on Credit Institutions, the resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for implementing national target programmes, and the resolution on the use of the central budget's common reserve for the 2021-2025 period’s mid-term public investment plan for ministries, central agencies, localities, and the Vietnam Electricity./.