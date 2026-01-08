Five new intangible cultural heritages added to national list

Village elders re-enact traditional rituals at the com moi (new rice) festival of the Muong ethnic people. (Photo: VNA)

Five cultural practices in the northern provinces of Hung Yen and Ninh Binh, and the central province of Nghe An, have been newly recognised as part of Vietnam’s national intangible cultural heritage list, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The freshly listed heritages include the traditional folk knowledge of cultivating Hung Yen longan and processing its fruit in Hong Chau and Son Nam wards as well as in Tan Hung, Khoai Chau, Trieu Viet Vuong, and Tien Lu communes.



Earlier, on October 22, the Government Office issued a document approving the preparation of a dossier to nominate this folk knowledge for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.



Also added to the national list are the traditional com moi (new rice) festival and the traditional wedding ceremony of the Muong ethnic group in Ninh Binh, the folk knowledge of preparing eel-based dishes in Nghe An, and the traditional Mai Bang Temple Festival in Cua Lo ward of the same province./.